The annual AEW Double or Nothing 2025 edition is reportedly happening in May which falls in its usual timeslot. As per the tradition, All Elite Wrestling had hosted this show in Las Vegas, Nevada given the theme of the show but if reports are any indications then this pay-per-view will be moved to a new location this year.

In a new official announcement on the company’s part, it’s been noted that AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will emanate live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, May 25. Only the 2020 and 2021 editions of the PPV had to be moved to Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of this week’s live Dynamite and Collision TV taping in Arizona, the PPV announcement comes.

Henceforth, AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will mark the first time that this show will take place outside of Las Vegas. Back in 2019, All Elite Wrestling debuted this show marking the first-ever PPV event under their banner in Vegas. Additionally, this particular show is still happening on Memorial Day weekend, the usual slot of the show.

Tony Khan releases statement on bringing AEW Double or Nothing 2025 to Arizona

While releasing a statement regarding the confirmation of AEW Double or Nothing 2025, the AEW President told the Arizona Republic that the fans of this area have been incredibly welcoming to his brand and that he’s been looking forward to bringing them a PPV event. Therefore in May, the Arizona audience can watch their favorite AEW wrestlers live in action.

“We put on the best pay-per-view events in the wrestling business,” Khan said in a press release for AEW Double or Nothing 2025. “The fans in the Phoenix area have been so incredible for AEW. We’ve done several shows around Phoenix and we’ve had great support from the fans. I had said after an amazing AEW event in Phoenix in the past that we would bring these great fans a pay-per-view event, because they deserve it.”

While nothing is confirmed the belief is that Wrestlemania 41 emanating from Las Vegas, this year has forced AEW to move AEW Double or Nothing 2025 to a different city. A ticket pre-sale for the annual show begins this Friday (February 21) with tickets going on sale for public next Monday (February 24).