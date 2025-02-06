One of the most popular female professional wrestling superstars of the world, Saraya will be available for a meet-and-greet session with the fans during the WWE Wrestlemania 41 weekend at the same host city. While her appearance doesn’t hold any connection with the biggest premium live event offered by the WWE, worldwide fans will be able to see her live-in-person.

For the very first time, Saraya is heading to WrestleCon, a renowned event that will offer this rare opportunity to meet the AEW star during the WrestleMania weekend. The UK-born talent will be making her exclusive debut appearance at the event on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Making her first ever @Wrestlecon appearance, we welcome @Saraya to Las Vegas. You'll be able to get a signed copy of her new book as well as photo ops and autographs on other items. She will be exclusively appearing on Day 1 – Thursday April 17th (5pm-8pm). pic.twitter.com/ULaXLBCK0e — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 5, 2025

Saraya to offer signed copies of memoir at WrestleCon

Last year, Saraya revealed that a book titled “Hell in Boots,” based on her life journey is available for preorder. She said that it took her long to eventually bring it out for the fans and that she was excited to share her journey with everyone. Slated for a release in March 2025, the pre-orders have already created a record. The AEW star will be offering signed copies of her new book, along with offering photo ops and autographs on other items.

WrestleCon, organized by Highspots, has been a staple event for wrestling fans since 2013 as it offers a chance to meet their favorite legends, attend Q&A sessions, and even watch live matches. With WrestleMania weekend dragging fans into Las Vegas, it was a sure-shot attempt for the show organizers to make the most out of the opportunity. Apart from Saraya, they’ve also booked Mike Tyson for such a session for WrestleCon.

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been away from television programming of All Elite Wrestling since early October despite renewing her contract with the company. Injury rumors were around her absence but she’s admittedly on a break due to personal reasons. Speaking on the American Reality Television Awards red carpet, she hinted at coming back with a new persona,

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again. I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back.”