AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley’s Return; Adam Copeland In-Ring Debut Set For October 10 Title Tuesday

Moving on from the 4-year anniversary episode, AEW Dynamite will present yet another stacked edition, next week when they present the Title Tuesday edition on the birthday of the AEW president Tony Khan. As you can guess by the tagline of the episode, a number of titles will be defended on the show including the AEW International Championship.

During this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix defeated Nick Jackson in a hard-fought battle to retain the AEW International Title. His match also wiped out the uncertainties about his well-being due to an injury.

AEW Dynamite: Wardlow Returns On 4-Year Anniversary Episode

Fenix was initially injured in his title defense against Jeff Jarrett. Then he was taken out of the four-way tag title number-one contender’s match at AEW WrestleDream which was won by the Young Bucks. Fenix was feeling the effects of his wounds in last night’s match but was able to roll up Jackson to pick up a sneak win.

AEW Full Gear 2023: MJF Accepts Championship Match Against Bullet Club Member

Now, he will be going up against one of the top stars of the All Elite Wrestling roster. As announced after the title match, Fenix’s title reign was indicated to be short-lived, as it was announced that on the special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, Fenix will have to defend his title against Jon Moxley again.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Introduces Herself As Timeless On 4-Year Anniversary

This Tuesday, 10/10

Independence, MO

TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW International Title Match@ReyFenixMx vs @JonMoxley III After Rey Fenix won the title from Mox and injured him at Grand Slam, Mox returns for the championship rubber match TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/cSebj9v2FD — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2023

This will be a rematch from their AEW Dynamite Grand Slam title match in September, a match where Moxley also suffered a concussion. Fenix was reportedly not supposed to win the title in the first place if not Moxley would have suffered a concussion.

Now, Moxley is returning for the first time on next week’s AEW Dynamite since suffering the concussion. As announced earlier, Adam Copeland is supposed to be the main event attraction when he competes against Luchasauras. Also, Saraya will put her AEW Women’s World Title on the line against Hikaru Shida as the latter has earned a shot at the title by winning a number-one contender’s match.

WWE NXT: Stacked Card Announced For October 10 To Counter AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite October 10 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 10 episode will go down on a Tuesday night going up against WWE NXT tapings. The current match card for the episode is given below:

International Title Match: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s Title Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida

Jay White vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – #1 Contender Match for TNT Title

Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus