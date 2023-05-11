Things are heating up on AEW Dynamite as we head into the annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event set for later this month. Next week, another packed episode is expected to go down on TNT TV from AEW and a number of matches for the upcoming episode have been made, official.

In one of those matches, NJPW legend Jay White is set to take on Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite, next week in what appears to be a dream bout for many. Plus, a big gimmick match will be reserved for former WWE Champion Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho and the latest inductee into the AEW roster, Roderick Strong will have an absolute brawl when they collide in a falls count anywhere match, next week. This should be a chaotic encounter given that the involvements of Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite should be involved in this bout.

To make things even more chaotic on AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and Hirakru Shida vs. Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho in a six-woman tag team match will also go down. These six women are also expected to collide at AEW Double or Nothing. The winners from next week’s bout should be able to pick the stipulation for the upcoming PPV match.

Also, Tony Khan appeared during last night’s AEW Dynamite and teased another “huge announcement” for next week’s broadcast with the following comments,

“In the back, there are literally stars lined up looking for chances to wrestle in AEW. I think it’s clearer than ever that AEW can produce even more great content every week.”

There have been speculations about a third AEW TV show possibly titled Collision, with the potential return of CM Punk about which Tony Khan was reportedly teasing on AEW Dynamite. If insider scoops are to be believed then AEW programming will be airing on HBO Max to further affirm a TV deal for AEW with the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation next week at Madison Square Garden.

AEW Dynamite May 17 Episode Match Card

Next week’s May 17 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Christian Cage & Wardlow face-to-face

– Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong – Falls Count Anywhere

– Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

– Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, & Hirakru Shida vs. Saraya, Toni Storm, & Ruby Soho