The Doctor of the AEW Women’s division was back on TV at Forbidden Door PPV and she will now appear on AEW Dynamite, this week. A dual championship match was on the match card of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 dual-brand pay-per-view show where TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup.

As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, the music of Dr. Britt Baker DMD hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to send the fans into a frenzy. Baker stayed on the ramp and shared a staredown with Mone to tease a feud with the newly become dual champion of the women’s division which could officially commence on AEW Dynamite.

Britt Baker Recalls Biggest Concern Upon Getting Recruited By AEW

Tony Khan confirmed that following her surprise appearance at Forbidden Door, Britt Baker would be appearing on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday. Welcoming Baker back on the scene, Khan wrote the following on his social media handle,

“Welcome back to AEW, Dr @RealBrittBaker DMD, tonight at #AEWForbiddenDoor! See you Wednesday in Chicago on TBS at #AEWDynamite!”

Khan previously spoke to the reporters ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, where he revealed that Baker is close to being cleared to wrestle and returning to AEW Dynamite around the PPV,

“Really excited about Britt Baker being close to ready for a return to AEW. She’s been out with an injury and was not clear to wrestle. I do expect that sometime soon she could return. So, I would absolutely love that.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 was the first time that Britt Baker was out on TV for the first time since September 2023 after suffering a loss to Kris Statlander for the latter’s then-TBS title on an episode of AEW Dynamite in Baker’s home state of Pennsylvania. She was thereafter out of action with a back injury.

AEW Dynamite July 3 episode match card

AEW Dynamite July 3 episode also touted to be the Beach Break 2024 edition takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card to be declared by The Elite

– Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker returns