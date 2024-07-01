The Doctor is back on the scene at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show and she’s possibly gunning for a dream match against a former WWE Superstar right after making the comeback.

A dual championship match was on the match card of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event where TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, the music of Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to send the fans into a frenzy.

Britt Baker stayed on the ramp and shared a staredown with Mone with the newly become dual champion. The two never cut any promo and Britt’s intentions aren’t clear at this point. The two also never competed in a match or shared the ring before but there’s a strong possibility that the two might feature in action at All In at London’s Wembley Stadium following this meet at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Hints were made about Britt Baker’s return

Rumors were swirling about Baker’s return as Tony Khan teased the same in a press conference heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, last week by stating the following,

“It’s going to feel amazing when we’ve got great stars — Britt Baker is a great example — it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW. Certainly, for me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I’m glad that she’s going to be cleared to return very soon.”

The assumption was there that Baker could be attending AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 as she made a splash on the internet, this past weekend by posing with former WWE Stars The Bella Twins. It also fueled up speculations about the latter duo possibly approaching AEW for a return.

Meanwhile, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 was the first time that Britt Baker was out on TV for the first time since September 2023 after suffering a loss to Kris Statlander in a challenge for Statlander’s then-TBS title. Reports thereafter claimed that she was out with a back injury, but details regarding the same weren’t disclosed.