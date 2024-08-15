Next week marks the final time that AEW Dynamite will air before the second All In pay-per-view show in London, England. In one of the confirmed segments for the upcoming episode, two heated rivals will come face-to-face before they lock horns in the International event in a rematch.

The current American/International Champion MJF and his All In challenger Will Ospreay will have a confrontation on AEW Dynamite, next week. The two nearly got physical at a RevPro show where MJF defeated Ospreay’s friend and former rival Michael Oku after threatening to deliver a Tiger Driver ’91 to Oku’s fiancée before Ospreay ran out to make the save.

The MJF vs. Ospreay at AEW All In 2024 will be a rematch from last month’s AEW Dynamite 250 episode where MJF defeated Ospreay for the International Title in a near-60-minute bout which ended up being one of the match-of-the-year candidates. That very next week, MJF announced the International Title to be renamed as the American Title.

Next week on AEW Dynamite, Hook will return to in-ring competition for the first time since July 3rd when he competes against Big Bill. The match was announced last night after FTW Champion Chris Jericho granted Hook’s request for a title match at All In with two stipulations added to it,

– If Jericho wins at AEW All In 2024, Hook will be barred from competing for the FTW title until Jericho is the champion.

– Also, a loss would mean Hook must face Big Bill on Dynamite next Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales.

Also set for AEW Dynamite is the previously announced Continental Title Match between champion Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli. The two were seen on last night’s episode in a backstage segment, getting interviewed by Renee Paquette.

AEW Dynamite August 21 episode match card

For the first time, AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cardiff, Wales with the August 21 episode at the Utilita Arena just four days before the second installment of All In. The currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– MJF & Will Ospreay face-to-face

– Big Bill vs. Hook

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to defend against Claudio Castagnoli