PAC won’t be able to have a homecoming moment at All In but a month later at AEW All Out 2024, he will eventually compete in the desired title match that he’s been looking for. His obligatory match over the American Title has now been confirmed following the latest episode of Dynamite.

As confirmed last night on AEW’s weekly show, PAC will be competing for the International/American Championship at AEW All Out 2024, taking on the winner of the MJF vs. Will Ospreay rematch that’s scheduled for All In at Wembley Stadium.

In a backstage promo aired on Dynamite, PAC was visibly disappointed over how Ospreay was getting his rematch at All In which won’t allow PAC to appear in his home country of London, England at Wembley Stadium and enjoy a homecoming moment. A challenge was thereby laid down by PAC that was later made official for AEW All Out 2024 set for next month.

AEW All Out 2024: PAC to receive obliged title match opportunity

PAC earned the title shot on the July 10th episode of Dynamite by winning a four-way defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle Fletcher. The date for his title match opportunity was never announced until Dynamite. Thus, AEW All Out 2024 will be the first time that PAC will face MJF in a one-on-one matchup while he faced Ospreay in February 2019 for RevPro.

PAC won the inaugural All-Atlantic title in June 2022, later changed to the International title in March 2023, and then changed to the American title after MJF won it at last month’s 250th Dynamite. PAC initially held the title for 108 days and defended it seven times, losing it to Orange Cassidy on an October edition of Dynamite.

AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, September 7 from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Apart from PAC’s title shot, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland is being rumored for the main event slot of the PPV, per the reports of WrestlePurists.