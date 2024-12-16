The multi-promotional event Wrestle Dynasty 2025 continued to get even more stacked, with further names being added to the card. It seems that either Mercedes Moné of AEW or Mina Shirakawa of NJPW will leave the event as a double champion after agreeing to face each other on the early January show.

During this past weekend’s NJPW Strong Style Evolved wrestling show, The CEO of Mone Corporation successfully defended her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Hazuki. After the match, Moné was confronted by Shirakawa as the latter challenged her to a NJPW Strong Women’s Title match for Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

Moné initially hesitated before accepting the match, but she eventually agreed after stating that Mina’s RevPro British Women’s Title must also be on the line. The pair then decided to be involved in a Winner Takes All showdown at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 and ended the segment with a dance-off.

As such, Mone’s title match at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 will mark her fourth overall defense of this ongoing run with the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship that started at Double or Nothing in June, where she defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a match that saw the AEW TBS Championship also being on the line.

As for Shirakawa, she has held the RevPro British Women’s Title since August’s 12-Year Anniversary show, where she defeated TNA Wrestling’s Dani Luna. Most recently, she’s coming off a loss over the AEW Women’s Championship against Mariah May at Dynamite’s Winter is Coming episode on December 11. Heading into Wrestle Dynasty 2025, she did express her desire to face Mone in a singles bout.

Match card revealed for Wrestle Dynasty 2025 PPV

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 will be the first-of-its-kind pay-per-view event featuring multiple promotions’ wrestlers under the same roof. It takes place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, the night after NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 19. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* International Women’s Cup Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. STAROM Star TBD

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Great-O-Khan and TBD vs. The Young Bucks

* Winner Takes All Match at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and RevPro British Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* David Finlay vs. Brody King