AEW Dynamite: Kazuchika Okada Joins All Elite Wrestling On March 6 Episode

AEW Dynamite has long been touted to be the next destination for Kazuchika Okada after he finished things up with New Japan Pro Wrestling. After a little bit of waiting and further rumors of WWE arrival, he finally arrived on the promotion owned by Tony Khan, last night. Shocking the world, he also turned heel to join the Elite.

The Young Bucks were out on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and stated that Sting and Darby Allin earned a win via cheating at Revolution. They also announced their entry in the Tag Team Title tournament to determine the next champions since Sting and Darby Allin have vacated the belts.

The Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson previously announced a set of big announcements and that appeared to be the suspension of “Hangman” Adam Page from The Elite without pay for putting his hands on 2 AEW officials. This came after Page took out Matt and Nick at the latest bygone PPV, Revolution, and since these two are the EVPs of the company.

He then fired Kenny Omega from The Elite for missing shows for no reason. AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston interrupted this segment on AEW Dynamite to create a brawl where The Bucks prevailed.

AEW Dynamite: Okada turns heel after his debut

It was then that Kazuchika Okada came out on AEW Dynamite and it seemed that he was trying to save Kingston. But The Rainmaker then started attacking Kingston to turn heel. The Bucks then officially announced Okada to be the new roster member of All Elite Wrestling as well as a member of The Elite. The trio will also be in action Collision, this week against an unnamed team.

Heading into this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a significant debut was touted from the episode in Georgia, with reports from PWInsider claiming that Kazuchika Okada was that name after he was done with NJPW,

“Sources in Japan confirmed that Kazuchika Okada traveled last weekend to Los Angeles and he is still in the United States. The expectation within Japan is that Okada will debut as an official roster member for AEW at tonight’s Dynamite taping.”