AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Starts Dream Feud On March 6 Episode

AEW Dynamite has been trying to provide some quality wrestling as of late, and Bryan Danielson will further provide those efforts as he starts a fresh feud which has been a dream one for professional wrestling fans for a long time.

In this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay tore the house down with Kyle Fletcher and the newest AEW signee in a massive one-on-one showdown. Both men went back and forth to deliver a classic wrestling encounter before Ospreay finally prevailed by picking up the pinfall win.

This marked Ospreay’s first win as an official AEW roster member. However, right after his victory, the Aerial Assassin was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The two only confronted each other as the show went off the air. While no altercation happened between them, fans can now anticipate seeing the feud unfolding on AEW programming in the coming weeks.

Deonna Purrazzo Reacted After Suffering Loss At AEW Revolution 2024

Bryan Danielson confronted Shane Taylor on Dynamite

Ringside News’ correspondent further reported that after the stare-down between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay, both men posed on the ring turnbuckles and led their respective chants among the audience to close out the TV taping,

“Following the conclusion of AEW Dynamite in Duluth, GA, Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay climbed onto the turnbuckles, initiating spirited “Yes!” and “Ospreay!” chants, engaging the audience in a friendly competition.”

There’s no update on how AEW will book this coming feud. For the time being, Bryan Danielson is booked to compete on this weekend’s Collision in a singles matchup against Shane Taylor.

AEW’s Renee Paquette Would Never Ask, “Who’s Talking About My Husband?” For On-Screen Job

AEW Collision March 9 episode match card

This week’s episode of AEW Collision will air in its normal Saturday, 8 PM Eastern time slot on TNT, but it will be a taped edition from Thursday, March 7 in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena, the same arena that hosted last night’s Dynamite. The announced lineup for the show is given below:

Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks in trios action

Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews

Chris Jericho vs. CMLL’s Titan

Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

Toni Storm presents the first-ever Toni Award

Mariah May in action