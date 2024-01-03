sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 2:04 PM

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode

One of the hottest free agents Mariah May arrived at All Elite Wrestling in the latter part of 2023 and she’s looking forward to making an impact. She will be seen in action for the first time on AEW TV, tonight and AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed who she would be facing in that debut match.

During last week’s episode of Dynamite, Mariah May spoke to Renee Paquette, where she revealed that she will step in the ring in AEW next week but she never disclosed her opponent’s name for that match,

“You’ve all waited so patiently for me debut and I’m here to tell you when it’s going to be. I didn’t really feel like 2023 had the best energy, you know, not enough glamour. So my debut is going to be next week on the first Dynamite of the new year because 2024 is all about Mariah.”

WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Becomes Ranch Servant At New Year’s Evil 2024

Mariah May to face Aminata in her debut AEW Dynamite match

Now, Tony Khan has informed that the former Stardom wrestler will be facing former GCW Women’s Champion Queen Aminata in her in-ring debut match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Since signing and appearing for the AEW starting in November, Mariah May has been featured alongside her idol, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm on AEW television to enter Storm’s most recent feud with Riho.

After announcing her in-ring debut during last week’s Dynamite, Riho appeared and chased Mariah May to the ring. But before she could get her hands on the English diva, Toni Storm ran to the ring and ambushed Riho. Eventually, the Japanese star got the last laugh as she attacked Storm and her butler Luther, sending both the heel female stars for a retreat.

Then last Saturday at Worlds End PPV, Toni Storm successfully retained her title against the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion and that win came via interference from Mariah May. Now, the latter is set to impress the AEW fans with her first AEW match, also her first in-ring outing since September 30 where she lost to former Future of Stardom Champion Hanan at the Stardom 5Star Grand Prix 2023 event.

Tagged:

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Mariah May

Toni Storm

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

