WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Becomes Ranch Servant At New Year’s Evil 2024

A major feud produced a big match on the latest episode of WWE NXT which was otherwise dubbed as New Year’s Evil 2024. That rivalry is between Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley which went down with a unique stipulation after which the former will have to stay a servant for the latter.

The two WWE NXT Superstars have been going after one another over the past several weeks and built some serious bad blood. As a result, this contest was announced for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, where the stipulation noted that if Henley lost, she would become Stratton’s servant, and if Stratton lost, then she would become Fallon’s ranch hand for a day.

WWE NXT: Fallon Henley defeats Tiffany Stratton on January 2 episode

Henley was on a mission from the very beginning, and in the end, she got the last laugh over Stratton at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024. At the height of the contest, Stratton lifted Henley and then went up top for a moonsault, but Henley dodged it. Both of them were tangling in the ropes and they eventually came crashing to the floor.

Henley caught the ropes to prevent a table slam although Stratton slammed Henley’s face into the ring apron. Stratton wanted to use a chair but got kicked by Henley. The referee grabbed the chair to distract Stratton which allowed Henley to come flying in with a kick to the head, and Henley got the pin and the win. That means Stratton will have to be Henley’s ranch hand for at least a day on WWE NXT.

Tiffany Stratton enters a dark phase on NXT

While this marked one of the biggest wins of Fallon Henley’s young career, things won’t be good for Tiffany Stratton given she’s having a Buff Barbie Doll gimmick where throwing tantrums is everything. Meanwhile, Henley has already started giving her duties backstage on WWE NXT to make her fuming. Time will tell if Stratton gets the chance to bounce back from this situation.

Tiffany Stratton is a one-time NXT Women’s Championship winner which she captured by winning a multi-woman at the Battleground PPV. As for Henley, she’s a former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, an achievement that she shared with Kiana James.