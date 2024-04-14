AEW Dynamite is coming up with another stacked edition before the inaugural pay-per-view Dynasty, this coming weekend. A new world champion from New Japan Pro Wrestling will be in attendance at the show after a hiatus that’s been ongoing for some time.

It was announced at the beginning of AEW Collision that Jon Moxley would be making his first appearance on AEW Dynamite since winning the IWGP World Championship at NJPW’s Windy City Riot event, this past Friday. He defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the title for the first time and thus make history.

According to a report by BodySlam.net, Jon Moxley has been granted time off from making appearances on AEW Dynamite or Collision tapings since there have been plans for him to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. This time off allows Moxley to focus on his upcoming matches in NJPW and continue his reign with the prestigious title.

AEW Dynasty 2024: Stipulated Match And Title Match Announced For PPV

Moxley has been booked for several important NJPW events, including the Dontaku and Kizuna Road shows, as well as Dominion from Osaka. These events will allow him to compete at a high level and thereby capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

A trios match on AEW Dynamite will see The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) team together to take on Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC, and Daniel Garcia. The Elite attacked PAC last week after Okada accepted the latter’s challenge for a singles contest on AEW Dynasty on April 21.

Mariah May will face Deonna Purrazzo after a promo aired where Purrazzo said that if she couldn’t get a match against Toni Storm, she would go on to challenge May. Chris Jericho is also set to meet with Taz and Hook on AEW Dynamite. We will also hear from Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland ahead of their AEW World title match at Dynasty.

AEW Dynamite April 17 episode match card

– Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

– Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC, and Daniel Garcia

– Jon Moxley to appear following IWGP World title win

– Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & Hook

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

– Samoa Joe to speak

– Swerve Strickland to speak