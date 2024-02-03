AEW Dynamite: New Stipulation Added To Title Match; Updated Card For February 7 Episode

Darby Allin and Sting formed a tag team a couple of years ago, and this team has been unstoppable on AEW Dynamite programming. Apart from Sting’s undefeated streak, this team is also undefeated on AEW TV and they are currently going after the tag team championships present in AEW, looking stronger than ever.

The duo will eventually challenge for the tag team titles on the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite and that match will also essentially take Sting through his retirement match set for early March.

Last year, Sting officially announced that he would be retiring in 2024 with his final match taking place at AEW Revolution. But before he’s gone, Sting aimed one last thing to achieve and that is to win the tag gold. Hence, they challenged the AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill to a title match for the 2/7 episode of AEW Dynamite, and the champions have also accepted it.

Now a new stipulation has been added to this match where the two teams can simultaneously fight in the ring without making any tags. AEW has now confirmed that this AEW World Tag Team Championship match will now be a tornado tag team match on AEW Dynamite,

“THIS WEDNESDAY, 2/7 #AEWDynamite @FootprintCNTR Phoenix, AZ 8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork #AEW World Tag Team Title Tornado Tag Match Ricky Starks/Big Bill vs Sting/Darby Allin @starkmanjones + @TheCaZXL face @DarbyAllin + @STING in a Tornado Tag Match for the Titles on WEDNESDAY!”

Another major match announced for AEW Dynamite was the singles match between Konosuke Takeshita and Chris Jericho after the latter faced off against Kyle Fletcher and came out on top. Following his win, Takeshita came out and their match was announced for next week. Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page will also settle their rivalry when they compete in a number one contender’s match for the AEW World Championship.

AEW Dynamite February 7 episode match card

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Number one contender’s match for the AEW World Championship: Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Chris Jericho

Trios Match: CMLL vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Tony Khan makes an announcement