AEW Dynamite: Spoiler On Possible Announcement On February 2 Episode

AEW Dynamite isn’t going through the best of time but AEW President Tony Khan is trying to make things up. The beginning of 2024 has offered a lot to professional wrestling fans but Khan and brigade have long been lacking patience to offer something relevant to the fans. Things are expected to take a different turn from next week onward as two big debuts could be happening in due course.

A major announcement is waiting on AEW Dynamite, next week and it appears that a couple of big news could be in store for the fans of the promotion which essentially indicates that two big arrivals would be on the card.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Tony Khan’s upcoming announcement on AEW Dynamite and stated that he believes the announcement would be a show in Boston, where Mercedes Mone would debut. A double announcement was also assumed,

”I presume the announcement is a show in Boston and Mercedes Mone but could be a double announcement.”

Rainmaker Okada could be coming to AEW Dynamite, next month

The veteran wrestling journalist further speculated that the double announcement might involve Kazuchika Okada and his incoming on AEW Dynamite, considering he’s a free agent. Speculating on a potential agreement with AEW, Meltzer informed that Okada’s ongoing New Japan commitments will be intact until the 24th of this month which might hint at a possible surprise appearance in Greensboro on March 3rd,

“You know he’s a free agent, as of right now. So he can go somewhere. There may be an agreement. If it’s AEW and he doesn’t announce it until after the 24th. I don’t know that there is. I’m just saying there might be because he’s still working New Japan shows until the 24th.”

It’s been previously reported by Ringside News that Sasha Banks is inching closer to a return to professional wrestling by early March and time will tell whether she could be making a debut on AEW Revolution in March. It remains to be seen whether Okada will also be a part of the announcement next week on AEW Dynamite. Both these two were once WWE-bound but the situation has since changed in AEW’s favor.