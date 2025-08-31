All Elite Wrestling is returning to Philadelphia this Wednesday night for its weekly AEW Dynamite edition, and one of the headliners of the night will feature a TBS Championship match with the champion, Mercedes Mone, defending in a singles contest. The match has been confirmed on last night’s episode of Collision on the TNT Network.

On the August 30 installment of Collision, it was announced that the reigning and history-making TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will look forward to extending her 462+ day with the belt on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia when she puts the title on the line against Alex Windsor.

The match for AEW Dynamite was set up after Windsor called out Mone following a quick win over Ashley Vox on Collision. Windsor implied that Mone is scared of her because Mone knows that she tapped out during one of their matches over the last month.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Admittedly Took A “Lot Of Therapy” To Get Over Body-Shaming Comments

#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 9/3 TBS Title

Mercedes Moné vs @HailWindsor Windsor says she’s proven she can make Mercedes tap, + she can do it again!

After @MercedesVarnado disrespected @WillOspreay, Windsor wants payback + TBS Title, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/9kd0rVuauG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2025

AEW Dynamite won’t be the first time that Windsor will be going after the TBS title. She was part of a four-way match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, earlier this month in London, for the TBS title. Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla were unable to defeat Mone for the title. Windsor clinched the win on several occasions, only for Mone to steal the victory.

Coming out of the international PPV show, Mone further celebrated her TBS Title win alongside eight of her other titles on this past AEW Dynamite, and she didn’t really care about Windsor’s performance in the bygone title bout. Eventually, the veteran champion will have to feature in a singles competition, this coming Wednesday night.

Previously, Mone and Windsor squared off in tag team matches on three occasions throughout August, while AEW Dynamite will mark their first-ever singles meeting in a title match. This bout now joins the previously announced eight-man tag team match on the show featuring top AEW talents like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and others.

AEW Dynamite September 3 Episode Match Card

On the road to the annual 2025 All Out edition, AEW Dynamite takes place this week on Wednesday, September 3rd, from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The couple of matches announced for the show go as follows,

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Alex Windsor

– Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)