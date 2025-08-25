Both the top Women’s Titles were successfully defended at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view event that went down last night from the O2 Arena in London, England. Mercedes Mone ended yet another weekend by retaining her TBS Championship at the dual-branded show.

The mid-card women’s title was contested in an international four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, featuring representatives from AEW (the champion Mercedes Mone and the challenger Alex Windsor), CMLL (Persephone), and Stardom (Bozilla). Mone pinned Persephone, stealing the pin from Windsor (having the Sharpshooter applied on Persephone) to continue her reign with the TBS title, which started back in May 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 marked a perfect cap-off for Mone, who competed in two prior matches this past weekend on behalf of Revolution Pro Wrestling. She also won a new championship to her growing belt collection on Friday by winning the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, the ninth one to be added around her waist.

Seven of these championships are active belts – AEW TBS Championship, CMLL Women’s World Championship, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, along with titles for indie promotions in Scotland, Poland, Austria, and Italy. The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament title and Queen of Southside belt are the two inactive belts.

Toni Storm retained Women’s World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

In one of the co-main-events of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 edition, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated ROH Women’s Champion Athena via submission to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. Billie Starkz tried to interfere in the match, but Mina Shirakawa chased her away.

Back in the ring, Storm and Athena traded pinfall attempts, with Athena going for the second O-Face attempt. Storm reversed the move into her chicken wing submission, leading Athena to tap out of it. Athena remains the ROH Women’s Champion as her title wasn’t on the line, while Storm officially went through yet another successful AEW Women’s Championship defense.

Storm is currently in her fourth reign with the AEW Women’s Title, having defeated Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia back in February to regain the title. She’s previously successfully defended it against the likes of May, Shirakawa, Megan Bayne, and Mercedes Mone.