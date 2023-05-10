Saraya has an interesting career in professional wrestling which is just more than colorful. Not often you could see a full-length feature film has been made on a personality from wrestling. But in association with the WWE, the former is that one rare person to have a film made on her real-life journey. The story still continues with the AEW.

Being an extremely popular superstar of the AEW roster as well as of the entire professional wrestling circuit, fans are always talking about Saraya and discussing her lifestyle. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion may have not been able to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. But she is genuinely happy going in the flow in AEW, a time that she considers herself a “second chance.”

“I Know Where You Work, I’ll Beat Your A**!” Saraya Threatens Her Boss In AEW

MyLondon recently had a conversation with Saraya to talk about her ongoing tenure with the WWE. Back in 2018, she was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck concussion shortly after coming back from a lengthy hiatus of more than a year. It was never thought that she could ever wrestle again but she conquered the earlier idea.

Saraya grateful about getting a second chance for wrestling in the ring

“I never fully expected to be wrestling again. My doctors five years ago just straight out said I would never wrestle again. They didn’t think my neck would heal. At the best they thought it would be a very long time, like maybe in my late 40s I might be able to get back into the ring. It’s actually really nice to be able to get my career back at 30. It’s really wonderful,” Saraya sounded really happy about her return to action.

AEW Revolution pay-per-view in early March 2033 featured a highly anticipated match between Jamie Hayter, the AEW Women’s World Champion putting her title on the line against challengers Saraya and Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat match. This was the fifth match for the former champion in the WWE since her comeback to the ring in November 2022.

It also marked her first-ever shot at the prime women’s title of the AEW promotion, the first shot in after almost seven long years. After taking a nasty neck bump in 2017, doctors officially declared that she would never wrestle again due to the neck injury. But, soon after exiting the WWE, AEW took the initiative to bring back the trailblazer into the squared circle at the age of 30, that’s being considered as a second chance.