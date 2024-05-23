Saraya has suffered a lot in her career, both physically and mentally in her life and it was a pleasure to see her return on AEW Dynamite, almost two years ago in action. Since then, she proved to be still able to attract the ring despite lackluster booking around her. After a long gap, she competed in the ring, this week which also brought up a discussion topic for the fans.

In one of the big matches scheduled on this week’s AEW Dynamite, the team of AEW Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May (with Luther) defeated Saraya and Harley Cameron (with Zak Knight) in a tag team match. During her entrance, Storm already brought some non-PG aspect as she was still wearing Serena Deeb’s Dojo flag that she used for her striptease on Collision, last week.

Cameron and Saraya were in the driver’s seat in the match as they hit simultaneous sunset bombs at their opponents. But they took too long to follow up, as Storm and May slowed them down. To further stun them, the two planted smooches on Cameron and Saraya. May then hit the May Day, while Storm hit Storm Zero on Saraya, and then on Cameron to get the pinfall win on AEW Dynamite.

Following the match, Storm was about to do another striptease behind the Deeb Dojo flag when Serena Deeb appeared and laid out Luther with a chair shot in the back. May was sent outside, leaving Deeb to capitalize on Storm. With a chair placed over her, Deeb applied a half crab to punish Storm further on AEW Dynamite until the referees were out to stop her.

This feud between Deed and Storm has been an interesting one over the past several weeks. A veteran like Deeb will finally get to challenge the three AEW Women’s Champions for the title on this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event.

As for Saraya, she won’t be seen on the match card of the show. This tag team match on AEW Dynamite marked her first in-ring appearance in over three months. In her final match before this in-ring hiatus, she teamed with Ruby Soho to take on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the February 7 edition of AEW Rampage to come up short.