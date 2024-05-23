AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is going to be the fifth edition of the annual event, this weekend which also is the first grand pay-per-view of the promotion produced in 2019. As promised by the president of the company, Tony Khan, some big surprises will be in store for the show which is already coming with a stacked match card.

Two more title matches have been announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 following the latest episode of Dynamite. It has now been confirmed that the FTW Championship will be on the line at the PPV in a three-way encounter with the champion Chris Jericho defending the belt against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.

Forbidden Door 2024 Casino Battle Royal Announced For May 22 AEW Dynamite

Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith in a Triple Threat Match went down on this week’s Dynamite with the outcome of the match being a draw as both of them had Keith in submission hold as he tapped out. This led to confusion regarding the winner of the match. Afterward, Tony Schiavone confirmed that a three-way match will take place for the FTW Title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024: Tony Khan Has Big Plans For 5th Anniversary Show

A trios match has also been affirmed for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 with the Unified Trios Champions the Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) going up against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix). PAC appeared in a vignette on Dynamite and introduced his friend in the form of Death Triangle. The two teams also got involved in a brawl.

While this match is official for the PPV, there’s a stipulation to convert this into a title bout. The Bang Bang Gang later said in a promo that they’d only put the titles on the line if the Lucha Bros. could defeat The Gunns on this Saturday’s Collision.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed match card from the annual show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) defends against Malakai Black (If Copeland loses at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 then he must bend his knees to House of Black)

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin

– IWGP World title eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Three-way match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Hook and Katsuyori Shibata

– The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix)

– Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Baretta