This coming Wednesday Night, AEW Dynamite is going to become the longest-running weekly prime time wrestling show on the Turner networks and henceforth, the celebration will be on by the name of Spring Break Thru 2025 gimmicked night. Three big Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches have been announced for the show.

In what appears to be the main-event of the night, Boston’s own, the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will take on another reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Athena, in a women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal matchup in a dream bout for the fans.

Athena earned the right to face Mone on Saturday’s AEW Collision after picking up a win over Harley Cameron in a quarterfinal bout. Previously, Mone defeated Julia Hart this past Sunday at Dynasty to advance. Mone and Athena shared the ring many times before during their WWE tenure, but this will be their first-ever singles match. The winner of AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru will advance to the finals at Double or Nothing in May to capture a shot at the Women’s World title at All In PPV in July.

AEW’s Mercedes Mone Booked For Three-Way Title Defense At NJPW Resurgence 2025

Will Ospreay will face Konosuke Takeshita in a men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal while Hangman Page will face a wild card in the semis. The Death Riders will defend the AEW Trios titles against The Opps. The tag team champions in AEW will also feature in a match as given below, but it’s not clear if their titles will be on the line on AEW Dynamite.

Renee Paquette Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary With Fellow AEW Wrestler

AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru 2025 episode match card

The April 16 AEW Dynamite is being touted as the very first Spring Break Thru edition on the TBS Network, and is scheduled for this Wednesday night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. The updated match card for the show following last night’s Collision goes as follows,

– Owen Hart Foundation tournament women’s semifinal: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

– Owen Hart Foundation tournament men’s semifinal: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Owen Hart Foundation tournament men’s semifinal: Hangman Page vs. wild card

– AEW Trios Champions The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defends against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata)

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)