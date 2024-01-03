Sasha Banks Is Heading Back To AEW After Negotiations With WWE Fell Apart

Sasha Banks of the WWE kept on making headlines in the pro-wrestling circuit despite being out of action for a notable timespan in 2023. She is one of the rare female pro-wrestlers of this generation who loves to keep things close to the vest, unlike her contemporaries. Waiting for a return from injury, there have been speculations for a possible WWE return until the very recent updates wiped those out.

Although it was thought that Mercedes Mone could make a return to WWE as Sasha Banks, money has been the reported issue behind that deal getting inactive. It also appears that her status is no longer up in the air given Tony Khan is running behind her, yet again after the initial talk between the two parties fell apart.

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that they have spoken to people recently who believe that Sasha Banks is indeed going to show up at All Elite Wrestling as Mercedes Mone. While it was said that nothing is official, the former WWE Women’s Champion seems to be on the verge of signing on the dotted lines,

“Those that we’ve spoken to expect her to land in All Elite Wrestling, though nobody could confirm she’s signed on the dotted line. Of late in both WWE and AEW, there have been instances – specifically with Will Ospreay and CM Punk – where the physical contracts were not signed until the day of their appearances with AEW and WWE respectively. One source claimed that they heard AEW and Mercedes were close to agreeing on terms, but said, “it’s never official until it’s official.”

Tony Khan after top free agents Sasha Banks and Deonna Purrazzo?

During the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Tony Khan teased that he plans to be “very active” in the free agency market in 2024. Then on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Sasha Banks and Deonna Purrazzo are reportedly expected to join the company although no confirmation was provided about these two arrivals.

In 2024 summer, Mercedes Mone showed up at AEW All In London, but she was only sitting in the stands. She still had a walking boot on which has since been removed as she had started training sessions. Reports do claim that her injury has healed and it’s just a matter of time before she would eventually show up in any of the top wrestling promotions.