A Four-Way Championship Eliminator Match was already confirmed for the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, this past weekend, after the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm issued a challenge to the locker room. As part of the lineup, AEW previously confirmed the return of Skye Blue to action. Now, a major debut has also been announced as the full lineup for the match is set.

In a social media post on Monday, AEW President & Head of the Creative Tony Khan announced that Mina Shirakawa, and new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion AZM, will be part of the four-way match on AEW Dynamite alongside the already announced Skye Blue and the champion, herself, Toni Storm.

WWE’s Becky Lynch Throws Shade At MJF; AEW Star Responds On Twitter

Beach Break #AEWDynamite

Chicago, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT

THIS WEDNESDAY! Women’s World Champion

Timeless Toni Storm

vs@MinaShirakawa

vs

Returning hometown hero@Skyebyee

vs

NEW NJPW Strong Women’s Champion @azumikan1411

in a Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way Fight,

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/gGUwmlvkzA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 13, 2025

The confirmation of this match on AEW Dynamite comes shortly after reports noted that Mina Shirakawa is all set to join on AEW roster “imminently,” with discussions already being underway for her first appearance as a full-time member. Sources also indicate that she is poised to receive a significant push upon arrival.

The last official appearance in AEW for Mina Shirakawa came at the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite in December 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Most recently, she is coming off a three-way match where AZM won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at last Friday’s Resurgence pay-per-view. AZM dethroned Mercedes Mone in that match, also featuring Shirakawa as she pinned Shirakawa, with Mone not involved in the finish.

This week’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break marks the fifth straight title eliminator match for the champion Toni Storm, starting from the April 26 episode of Collision. On this past Saturday night, Storm laid out the challenge for another title eliminator bout in her show-opening promo on Collision to set up this multi-woman matchup.

AEW Dynamite Beach Break May 14 episode match card

The May 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, under the Beach Break gimmick. The updated match card for the night goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

– Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

– Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

– Women’s World title eliminator four-way: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM