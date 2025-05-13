Becky Lynch is back in the WWE, and she’s been involved in a storyline with her country-native Lyra Valkyria since her return at Wrestlemania 41. In a new interview with Variety, she talked about the ongoing beef with Valkyria and then working in a Hollywood gig, Happy Gilmore, just before her WWE return alongside an AEW star, MJF.

In the interview, Becky Lynch said that she did end up meeting the other pro-wrestler on the set that’s MJF, and she also showered him with enough praise. Throwing a shade at MJF, THE MAN noted that she would possibly win a promo battle with MJF who’s infamous for heel promos in AEW. Furthermore, she also took a jab at current rival, Lyra Valkyria, in the below comments.

“I did. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats,” Becky Lynch said. “Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”

MJF optimistic about winning a promo battle with Becky Lynch

MJF responded to Becky Lynch’s comments on social media, noting that her take on Valkyria could be correct, but he doubts a promo battle outcome between the two,

“Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle.”

Reason Lyra Valkyria Retained Title Over Becky Lynch At WWE Backlash 2025

Agree with Becks fully on Lyra,

she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle 😉 #BetterthanYou https://t.co/WVkkwTuy0q — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 10, 2025

In a previous interview with Byron Scott’s Fastbreak, one of the most popular WWE Divas of all time, Kelly Kelly revealed that she also auditioned for Happy Gilmore 2, but ultimately, the role went to Becky Lynch. The sequel to the original 1996 classic will feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny also joining the star cast.

The two professional wrestlers from the cast are WWE’s Rebecca Quin, aka Becky Lynch, and AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the latter making his feature film debut with this movie. No confirmed update is available regarding the role played by these two athletes. The WWE star will also star in the Star Wars: Starfleet Academy project.