Just days away from their much-anticipated battle at the Grand Slam pay-per-view show, Toni Storm is gaining a mind-game advantage over her nemesis Mariah May. Last night on Dynamite, not only did she perform in a match but also came out looking just like the reigning women’s champion in the AEW to make the latter one irate.

With AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May joining the commentary team, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata went down on Dynamite. The former was introduced by Justin Roberts as “playing the role of ‘The Glamour’ Mariah May” as she was dressed wearing the same ring attire that May wears during her in-ring activities. Besides, May’s oozing tidbits were also being followed by her future opponent.

“The Professor” Serena Deeb was also watching this match on a monitor backstage, scouting Queen Aminata. In the mid-portion of the match, Toni hit Aminata with a running hip attack, knocking her to the floor. Aminata fired back with a move in between the second and third rope but she had to digest a shotgun dropkick.

Queen Aminata was then able to connect with a running shin shot to her opponent’s face! However, Toni Storm snapped off a quick DDT and a knee strike. She further rocked Aminata with a running hip attack in the corner and then finally connected with the May Day finisher to score the pinfall victory.

Toni Storm stirred the pot on Dynamite to intensify the rivalry with Mariah May

Once the match was over, Renee Paquette further interviewed Toni Storm in the ring and she went straight after insinuating May with the following comments, “I’m Mariah May and I’m the woman from hell and I stand on the neck of every woman in this division. And there is not a woman alive that can touch me.”

“We are all set for next Saturday in Brisbane at Grand Slam,” stated Tony Schiavone to promote the upcoming match at the Australian PPV show as May jumped on the ring apron intending to attack the current challenger for her title. However, thinking the better of it, she just took her championship and left, leaving the fight for the PPV.

On the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage edition in January, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match to earn the right to face Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia. This was the first-ever casino gauntlet to have gone down from the AEW women’s division and Storm essentially created history with this win.