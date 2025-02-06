With her quest continuing to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship, Harley Cameron will be in attendance at AEW Collision. Originally on Dynamite, Renee Paquette was trying to get a word with the “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, backstage but she was rather confronted by Harley to receive the news.

Harley appeared in the scene with a Mercedes puppet and stated that she’d host a concert this Saturday on AEW Collision. Eventually, Mercedes interrupted and mocked Harley for securing her first-ever win in her AEW career, this past Saturday night. Mercedes then claimed that she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time while Harley is a loser. Mercedes then went ahead before warning Harley to stay away from her locker room.

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Two New Matches Added To International PPV Show

Coming fresh off her first AEW win, Harley Cameron believes she's ready to take on the Money Train and challenge Mercedes Moné! Mercedes has her own take on things… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@MercedesVarnado | @harleycameron_ | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/sPcxK4upjw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2025

The veteran Thunder Rosa will be seen in action on AEW Collision as she takes on Penelope Ford. The “Professor” was in attendance on last night’s Dynamite as she watched Toni Storm’s match with Queen Aminata on a monitor backstage. Rosa was focused on scouting Queen Aminata, her current rival.

“The Only Life I Have Is In That Ring,” AEW’s Harley Cameron On Improving Wrestling Skills

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido will also make his return to AEW TV, this Saturday night on AEW Collision. He will take on Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree. This match stems from Chris Jericho promising Keith that he will double a $100,000 bounty if he can do to Bandido just like Big Bill destroyed Powerhouse Hobbs recently.

Bandido recently returned to action on the Jericho Cruise this past weekend competing in three trios matches alongside The Outrunners but AEW Collision will mark his first televised match in almost seven months. He was out from June 2023 with a broken wrist that he suffered in a match with Konosuke Takeshita which required multiple surgeries.

AEW Collision February 8 episode match card

The February 8 episode of AEW Collision takes place at the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Harley Cameron concert

– Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

– Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

– Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

– Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker