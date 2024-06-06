Ahead of the opportunity of becoming a dual champion at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will go through a title defense of his own at AEW Dynamite, next week. As confirmed on the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show, the former NJPW talent & the current AEW roster member will defend his International Championship against Rey Fenix, next Wednesday night.

Fenix got to become the new number-one contender for the International Title on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite by winning a four-way matchup. His opponents were Jay Lethal, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy. Ultimately, Fenix pinned Lethal to become the new challenger for the mid-card title and thereby set up the title bout for next week.

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Title Vs. Title And More Set For June PPV

As mentioned above, Ospreay will have the chance to become a dual champion within a few weeks from now as he is the number one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He will challenge Swerve Strickland for that top title at Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Strickland defeated Roderick Strong to retain the World title in the main event contest.

Earlier this year, Will Ospreay was announced to be a full-time roster member for the All Elite Wrestling promotion. Since then he possesses a stunning win-loss record of 12-1 in his favor. The only loss he went through came on the May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite where he teamed with Orange Cassidy against Trent Beretta and Roderick Strong.

More updates regarding Owen Hart Foundation Cup 2024 should also be there on next week’s AEW Dynamite episode. In a backstage promo this week, Bryan Danielson announced his intention to enter the latest upcoming tournament which might earn him one last shot at winning the AEW World Championship as this would be his final year as a full-time pro wrestler.

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode match card

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Apart from Ospreay’s title defense, veteran Chris Jericho will host his talk show with a faction being his guests. The confirmed match card for the upcoming episode goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

– Chris Jericho’s TV Time with guests Private Party