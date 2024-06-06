A major match has been confirmed for the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view set within just four weeks where two women’s championships will be on the line in a title vs. title match. The winner of this match will eventually leave New York as a double champion as confirmed during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. It was previously rumored that this match would only be contested for the TBS Title but as announced on Dyanmite, the winner of this match on June 30 will leave the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 with both the championships.

With this move, Mercedes Mone gets another shot at the NJPW Strong Women’s Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, a belt that was reportedly created by the Japanese promotion, last year after she dropped the IWGP Women’s Title. Unfortunately, Mone suffered an injury during that inaugural title bout and Willow Nightingale ended up becoming the champion.

A year later, at last month’s Double or Nothing PPV, Mone defeated Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. She celebrated her win on Dynamite which was interrupted by Skye Blue to set up a title match between the two which marked Mone’s first title defense. After Mone successfully defended the TBS title against Blue, Stephanie Vaquer had a staredown with Mone from the ramp to set up the bout for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

Speaking of the PPV, the AEW Women’s World Title Match has also been announced for the show. The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend the title against Mina Shirakawa at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. After Storm’s message to Shirakawa, last week at an NJPW show, the two had a confrontation during this week’s Dynamite which finally confirmed the PPV match.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current match card for the show following Dynamite is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD