Deonna Purrazzo Reacted After Suffering Loss At AEW Revolution 2024

AEW promised some memorable surprises for this year and the first one of them was Deonna Purrazzo’s debut for the company back in January. Being a seasoned veteran, she wasted no time and started a feud with Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Champion. As assumed, the two ended up having a match at AEW Revolution which turned out to be a many versus one affair.

Deonna Purrazzo came up short given Toni Storm had too many cohorts to help her. However, the match finish was nothing short of controversies as the champion tapped out but the referee never saw it happening. In light of her first loss in the company, the former Knockouts Champion has now commented on social media.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo claimed that she tapped out Toni Storm which appeared to be her first comment following the loss,

‘‘Toni Storm tapped out. That is all.”

“WWE Was Gonna Get Mad At Me,” Chelsea Green Revisits Her Title Run

Deonna Purrazzo tapped out Toni Storm at Revolution

As seen at Revolution PPV, Deonna Purrazzo had Storm locked in her Venus De Milo finisher. When Storm was tapping out, her butler Luther distracted the referee and he never got to see the tap-out. Storm was ultimately freed to go from the move after further interference in the ring by Mariah May. Ultimately, Storm capitalized with a Storm Zero to gain the pinfall win and retain her title.

With that Storm has managed to be on top of the AEW women’s division, and continue with her third title reign in the promotion. But going by the comment of the challenger at Revolution, it’s certain that the rivalry is far from over.

Why Tiffany Stratton Dropped “Daddy’s Little Girl” Character On WWE NXT

Over the past few years, Deonna Purrazzo had a solid run with Impact Wrestling/TNA. Once the contract was over, she got signed with AEW and she immediately decided to go on top of the women’s roster of the company by starting the feud with Toni Storm.

AEW President Tony Khan hoped to revamp the AEW Women’s Division with new signings, and efforts on that side have been noticed with the arrival of Deonna Purrazzo. Speaking on a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast WWE’s Booker T also praised the work ethics of the talent. With Sasha Banks’ arrival on the horizon in AEW, it’s safe to assume that Storm will be dealing with more tough competition.