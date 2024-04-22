For the third time in their career, The Young Bucks have captured the AEW Tag Team Championships at the bygone AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV show. The match saw interference from their old friend Jack Perry who also made his televised return to AEW programming at the show.

The Young Bucks – Matthew and Nicholas Jackson defeated FTR at AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view in a ladder match for the vacant titles. As Dax Harwood was up on the ladder and about to grab the hanging belts, a man in a white mask and hood ran into the ring and pushed him off the ladder.

The AEW Tag Team Titles Security came out to take him out of the ring and then removed his mask to reveal that it was Jack Perry. Nicholas then headed up to the ladder to grab the belts and win those at AEW Dynasty 2024. Perry was taken out by security as the Bucks pretended that they had no clues about Perry’s arrival to the ring.

Thus, Young Bucks started their third title reign with the tag titles at AEW Dynasty 2024 defeating the renowned team of FTR that they have previously met on three separate occasions. As for Perry, he has been out of AEW since last August’s All In when he got into a backstage brawl with CM Punk. He recently also appeared at NJPW where he adopted the “Scapegoat” moniker to take a jab at the Punk controversy.

AEW Dynasty 2024: New trios champion crowned at PPV show

Also at AEW Dynasty 2024, The Bullet Club’s Jay White and The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to become the unified tag team champion with White scoring the win over Gunn after hitting the blade-runner. With this win, Bullet Club Gold now holds both the AEW Trios titles and the ROH Six-Man titles.

Heading into AEW Dynasty 2024, Bullet Club Gold has held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles since January 17 as they defeated the Mogul Embassay to win those. As for The Acclaimed, they had been AEW Trios Champions since August 27 of last year, when they defeated The House of Black at All In PPV in the UK.