In the main event of AEW Dynasty 2024, Swerve Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion to start his legacy in the professional wrestling circuit. Critics and peers have long been touting this name to be the next top talent and with the latest win, All Elite Wrestling gave him the spotlight.

The last match of the AEW Dynasty 2024 match card saw Strickland hitting a second Swerve Stomp off the top rope on Joe to secure the clean pin-fall win and thereby capture the world title of All Elite Wrestling promotion.

With this win at AEW Dynasty 2024, Strickland has now become AEW’s first African-American World Champion, and their 11th overall World Champion, and eighth unique World Champion. While being with the WWE, he became the Cruiserweight Champion and he also won world titles in MLW, EVOLVE, and CZW.

Before reaching the top of the mountain at AEW Dynasty 2024, Swerve debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2022 where he was quick to pick up tag team gold alongside Keith Lee. But that bond was soon over as he turned heel on Lee to form Mogul Embassies. Heated feuds thereafter followed with Nick Wayne and Hangman Page, which led to Swerve’s first chance at the AEW Title. He came close to winning the title at AEW Revolution in a three-way match but Joe ultimately prevailed by tapping Page out.

New FTW Champion crowned at AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV

In another match where a title change was witnessed at AEW Dynasty 2024, Chris Jericho defeated HOOK to win the FTW Championship. Hook put up a valiant fight against the veteran, and he even kicked out of the Judas Effect finisher. In a match that took place under No-DQ rules, Jericho used a baseball bat on HOOK to finally score the pinfall win.

This win marked the end of Jericho’s first reign with the FTW Title and his second singles title in AEW, as he was the inaugural AEW World Champion. The title was initially created by Taz in ECW as a counter title against the actual ECW Championship. Then Tony Khan reintroduced the belt in his promotion.