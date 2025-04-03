On this weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view show, both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will begin to crown new challengers for AEW men’s and women’s world championships. Starting from this Sunday’s pay-per-view, it will continue until next month’s Double or Nothing PPV.

The revelation of the entire bracket for men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup was done on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite and it was also announced that two of the opening matches that’s Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight from the men’s side and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart from the women’s side will be there on AEW Dynasty 2025 match card.

Ospreay and Knight teamed up on Dynamite to secure a win over Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Knight has recently joined AEW and suffered his first loss at Jay White. It will be the first-ever clash between him and Ospreay. In another first-ever bout on AEW Dynasty 2025, Mone will be battling Hart in a singles contest.

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025: Full Bracket Revealed From Men’s And Women’s Side

Since returning from a shoulder surgery in January, Hart remains with a 4-2 score following feuds with Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter. Mone is yet to be defeated since her AEW debut in March 2024 and she also carries four belts around her shoulder.

AEW Tag Team titles will also be on the line at AEW Dynasty 2025 as the Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) will defend their belts against Bryan Keith & Big Bill. Lashley and MVP accept a challenge from Keith and Bill from last week to confirm this match.

Mercedes Mone Reserved For First-Ever Women’s AEW PPV Main Event Match?

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

– AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– AEW Trios Championship: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– Title vs. Mask Match for the ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

– AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole with no time limit and no interference

– AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley) vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

– Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament first round match

– Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament first round match

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata) make an appearance