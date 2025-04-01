En route to becoming a stalwart figure in the history of women’s professional wrestling, Mercedes Mone already enjoyed headlining WWE premium live events in marquee matches with her TV character Sasha Banks during that phase. Now that she portrays an untouchable character on AEW TV, the company has perhaps reserved a similar future accolade for her.

This follows after a recent discussion coming out of the first Big-Four AEW pay-per-view in 2025. A lot of fans wanted “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the Women’s World Championship in “The Hollywood Ending – Falls Count Anywhere” Match to have main-evented the Revolution 2025 PPV, but it didn’t.

Going by the stats, a women’s match has never headlined a PPV in All Elite Wrestling which led the fans to speculate whether the creative team of the company has reserved the spot for Mercedes Mone when she goes after the Women’s World Title.

On The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp receive the same question from a fan and he said that nothing like that is planned for Mercedes Mone. Furthermore, the veteran source also proceeded to drop some facts around the current TBS Women’s Champion,

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about Mercedes, like having creative control – she doesn’t. There’s a lot of stuff, like her refusing to lose – she hasn’t. In fact, she on the fly, when she knew she was hurt, said Willow (Nightingale) you gotta beat me because I’m gonna be out for a long time. I respect that a lot, but I’ve not heard of anything like that.”

A highlight of Mercedes Mone’s revolutionary wrestling career

Since debuting in All Elite Wrestling in March 2024, she only rose to the ranks with her undefeated streak in championship matches being intact in the first year. Starting with the TBS Championship, she also has held the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, a title that is also unified with the Queen of Southside belt.

Back in her WWE days, Mercedes Mone was a six-time WWE Women’s Champion and a Grand Slam Champion in the company. By the name of Sasha Banks, she headlined the first women’s PLE main event against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell 2016. Later, she also competed in the first Wrestlemania singles women’s division match headliner against Bianca Belair in 2021.