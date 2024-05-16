Renee Paquette has long been helmed as one revolutionary figure in the WWE where she used to be Renee Young. After spending years in the company, she felt that the job offered to her became stale which led to an imminent departure from the company. As expected, All Elite Wrestling was her next destination as she joined her husband Jon Moxley on the roster.

For most of the time, Renee Paquette has been playing the role of a backstage interviewer with All Elite Wrestling since October of 2022, but she also possesses a role behind the scenes. Speaking in an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, the on-air personality opened up about working as a producer for the company,

“I focus on what I have the most experience in, of course, is those backstage segments doing those interviews, different promos. You know, for me, it’s kind of jumping in there. It’s such a different experience than it is with WWE.”

Renee Paquette admits to knowing small details from WWE days

Working with various members of the WWE roster as a backstage interviewer between 2012 and 2020 admittedly helped Renee Paquette prepare to become a producer. During the interview, she revealed that she observed the backstage processes in the WWE to gain more knowledge in producing segments on TV,

“So really, it’s, you know, getting together with the talent, sometimes it’s right before we’re about to shoot something going, what are we doing? What are we trying to accomplish? And it’s really just keeping everybody on track and making sure that what we’re doing makes sense.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling News)

Renee Paquette mentioned that in a segment, it’s important to keep track of what each one is saying alongside the impact of all those small details, such as positioning, entrances, or exits. , she also mentioned how her own reactions to performers can also affect things. She also claimed every moment on camera to be such important.

After leaving the WWE in the summer of 2022, Renee Paquette stayed away from wrestling for more than two years as she became a mother of baby Nora with Mox. It was in September 2022 that she debuted in All Elite Wrestling in her hometown of Toronto to become a regular attendee of Dynamite and Collision tapings.