“They’re Not Mad. I’m Not Mad,” Adam Copeland On WWE’s Reaction On Him Joining AEW

Adam Copeland started a new phase in his career after establishing himself as one of the all-time greats in WWE history as Edge for more than three decades. It’s a new era for him and the AEW since his debut at WrestleDream which might also throw a lot of competition at the WWE but they’re not angry with this.

While speaking in previous interviews, Adam Copeland was pretty clean on having given it all while being with the WWE. He wanted fresh competitions to put himself through more tests and that’s what he plans on doing at All Elite Wrestling. The good thing is that he has the blessing from the WWE while beginning this new phase.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland again expressed his gratitude for putting him on the map of professional wrestling. He sounded absolutely thankful for what the WWE had offered him but they also hit a stage where nothing more could be done to boost his career. So it was best for both the parties to go apart in a mutual way.

Adam Copeland claims WWE is happy for what he’s doing in AEW

“I am so thankful for every aspect of my career, and I’ll be forever thankful for the WWE. It was the only place I wanted to work. We reached a place where we’d done all we could do together. And I guarantee you this — they’re not mad. I’m not mad,” Adam Copeland continued.

“I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad. They’re happy for me. And I’m happy.”

A number of factors came into play to force Adam Copeland to switch to the AEW from WWE but he has been open about wanting to work with long-time friend Christian Cage again in the AEW. He also noted how that his two daughters, Lyric and Ruby wanted him to go and work with Uncle Jay “Christian Cage” for a long time.

That idea was also echoed when Adam Copeland debuted on AEW Dynamite’s 4-year anniversary. But Christian turned down the offer to form a tag team with the former Edge. Rather, he freed Luchasauras and Nick Wayne to attack him to build up a feud but the two heels got speared out.