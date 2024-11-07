The face of The Hurt Syndicate FKA The Hurt Business in WWE, Bobby Lashley will be seen competing at the AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV show in what marks his debut match with the All Elite Wrestling promotion. After appearing for the first time in the Tony Khan-owned company, last week, he’s quickly been booked in an expected match for the upcoming AEW PPV show.

The match announcement for AEW Full Gear 2024 came on the latest bygone episode of Dynamite. In the opening contest of the weekly show, Tony Schiavone introduced MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate to the ring. MVP wasn’t interested in Schiavone’s introductions as the crowd was already chanting his name.

MVP introduced himself and then praised Shelton Benjamin as “The Standard of Excellence,” highlighting Benjamin’s achievements. Moving on to Bobby Lashley, MVP mentioned the former WWE Champion’s MMA record and amateur background, calling him “The All Mighty” and noting his multiple World Title wins.

MVP also announced that their goal was to elevate All Elite Wrestling, mentioning his business card as a “golden ticket”. He warned that anyone on the roster to has refused The Hurt Syndicate card will face consequences just like Swerve Strickland did last week to already set up the match against Bobby Lashley at AEW Full Gear 2024.

At this point, Swerve Strickland’s music hit the arena as he appeared holding a chain. Going after Lashley, he was being held back by the referees. He also challenged Lashley to a match at AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV as MVP responded, “We’ll see you there”.

Following this segment, Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland was announced on AEW’s social media accounts. In more news around the AEW Full Gear 2024, another expected match featuring Adam Cole could be a triple threat. This comes after Cole mentioned on Dynamite that he and Roderick Strong will both complete MJF’s mission to eventually set up a three-way bout.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. three teams TBA