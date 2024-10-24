AEW Full Gear 2024 will witness an in-ring return after a significant hiatus from competition. In a scenario chalked out on this week’s Dynamite by MJF, he will be competing in a match on the annual show against one of his hand-chosen opponents based on the criteria provided by him.

This match for AEW Full Gear 2024 was set up during a segment on last night’s AEW Dynamite episode where Cole reunited with The Undisputed Kingdom in the ring. Cole and Strong agreed that they both wanted to get their hands on MJF given their past beef with the former world champion. This led Cole to call out MJF to the ring.

However, MJF interrupted with a promo on the tron from a massage parlor. In a promo, he clarified that he is not going to appear on live TV until AEW Full Gear 2024. Between Cole and Strong, one of them will eventually get to face him at the upcoming event. But, they will have to win the first set of three matches on AEW programming to get their hands on MJF.

AEW Full Gear 2024 will thus mark the first time that MJF will be seen in action since dropping the AEW International Title to Will Ospreay in September. As for Cole, he’s set to be back in action during next week’s Fright Night Dynamite in over a year after suffering an ankle injury at Dynamite Grand Slam edition, last September.

AEW Full Gear 2024 Date and Venue details

AEW Full Gear 2024 is going to be the sixth annual edition of the annual pay-per-view event conducted by All Elite Wrestling. This is also part of the Big Four PPVs that the professional wrestling brand brings to the audience alongside Revolution, Double or Nothing, and All Out. However, All In has also been added to the list since 2023 since it’s become the biggest AEW show of a calendar year.

As announced in April of this year, the AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV show would take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, marking the second such show to be held at that venue. The MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong matchup is the only currently announced bout for the card of the upcoming event.