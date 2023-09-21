SportzWiki Logo
AEW Grand Slam 2023: World Champion Retains; New Dual Champion Crowned

Arindam Pal

Sep 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM

AEW Grand Slam 2023: World Champion Retains; New Dual Champion Crowned

AEW Grand Slam 2023 continued the tradition of All Elite Wrestling hosting an annual show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Among all the matches that were scheduled to take place, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship match was the main event but of the night where no title change was noticed.

In the final match of AEW Grand Slam 2023, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a match that had several top spots. MJF was caught with a piledriver by Joe on exposed concrete before being sent through a table.

In another memorable moment, MJF used tape to put Joe to sleep. With some help from Adam Cole, the referee never noticed the tape and awarded MJF with the win. Following the match, MJF and Joe shook hands, creating a surreal moment for the fans at AEW Grand Slam 2023.

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose Suffers Concussion In Title Match

Previously, Joe secured ensured his spot at the AEW Grand Slam 2023 main event after defeating Roderick Strong in the finals of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament, last Wednesday. En route to the finale, Joe previously defeated Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

With this win at AEW Grand Slam 2023, MJF has now held the World Championship for 306 days and counting. He dethroned Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear last year to become the new champion. Currently, he is also one-half of the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Cole. The duo won those belts on the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show in late August.

WWE Smackdown: Edge Reportedly Removed From Internal Roster Ahead Of 2023 AEW Debut

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Eddie Kingston wins ROH World Championship

Also in the opening contest of AEW Grand Slam 2023 in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro in WWE) in a Champion vs. Champion Match. While defending his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, Eddie ended up winning Castagnoli’s ROH World Championship.

Seeking redemption from his loss at the ROH Supercard of Honor from earlier this year, Eddie put away Claudio with a powerbomb and became a dual champion on AEW TV where ROH belts are regularly defended. Eddie has been the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion since July 5. On that night, he defeated KENTA at Korakuen Hall to win the title.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

aew grand slam

All Elite Wrestling

MJF

samoa joe

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

