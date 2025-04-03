In the first Big-Four pay-per-view of 2025, AEW Revolution, Mercedes Moné featured in a triumphant defense of her TBS Women’s Championship against Momo Wantabe. Continuing with her title reign via another win, her undefeated streak was retained but it came in return of a significant physical price.

Speaking about her experience from AEW Revolution 2025 in her personal Moné Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone revealed that she sustained a throat injury during her intense match at the PPV against Watanabe. Further highlighting the brutal physical capacity of professional wrestling, it was revealed that the injury stemmed from a powerful kick delivered to her jaw and throat.

The impact of the blow was immediately noticed as she temporarily lost her ability to speak and swallow, and she panicked for a bit. However, being a veteran in the business, Mercedes Moné showed enough determination to finish the match and ultimately secured a victory to go through yet another successful championship defense.

“Nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat,” Mercedes Moné wrote. “I instantly grabbed my face, praying nothing was broken. Panic set in for a moment—I could barely speak or swallow—but I knew we were nearing the finish line. I woke up the day after the AEW Revolution, and my throat was sore af, and my voice was so raspy I could probably audition for a horror movie.”

Mercedes Mone didn’t miss time despite a throat injury

Heading into the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio specifically mentioned that both Mercedes Moné and Momo Watanabe picked up injuries from their match at Revolution. The TBS Champion was reportedly dealing with a bruised larynx, with the possibility of missing some time due to the injury.

However, Mercedes Mone was also booked for a match with Billie Starks for the coming week, indicating that she won’t be missing any time due to the ruptured throat. With Starkz playing the role of the “minion” of ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, a fresh feud with the former WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion was thus started to produce a future champion vs. champion match.