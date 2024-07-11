Bryan Danielson put his heart and soul into winning the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 men’s edition and in the end, he found success in securing the big W. With this, he also has now secured a title match at All In PPV set for the next month in what could become one of the final highlights of his illustrious career as he’s nearing an end to a full-time career by the end of 2024.

In the opening match of this Wednesday night Dynamite episode, Bryan Danielson defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to win the Men’s AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 with Jeff Jarrett serving as the Special Guest Enforcer. Following the win, it was confirmed that Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship will go down at All In at Wembley Stadium.

This comes after the announcement was made that the winners of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 winners will get to challenge for the respective world titles at the All In PPV show set for next month from the international location. Danielson gave it all during the tournament finale match before he was helped by the special guest enforcer appointed for the bout.

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024: Bryan Danielson defeats Adam Page

The final match for the Men’s AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 was fast-paced, with Danielson quickly going for the LeBell Lock, but Page got his foot on the rope. Afterward, “Hangman” hit a tombstone piledriver, but Danielson kicked out. Page followed up with another piledriver on Danielson on the outside to the floor while Danielson hit a Busaiku Knee on Page.

Danielson accidentally hit a Psycho Knee on the referee to take him out. Page tried to capitalize by using a belt by wrapping it around Danielson’s neck, but Jarrett got in the ring and revealed a referee’s shirt. After a Buckshot Lariat, Page put Danielson in a cross-face submission which the latter reversed to secure the pinfall count to win the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024.

After the match, Danielson was presented with the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 edition trophy alongside a ceremonial title belt by Martha Hart. After Adam Cole (2021) and Ricky Starks (2022), Danielson has now become the third overall Men’s Owen Hart Cup winner in All Elite Wrestling history.