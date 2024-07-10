Skye Blue has been witnessing a tremendous evolution within All Elite Wrestling since joining the company at a tender age. Coming into the business with less knowledge, her growth in the food chain has been remarkable and one could expect bigger things to follow when the time is right. Besides her in-ring prowess, she has a talent for captivating audiences with engaging photos which also enlarged her fanbase.

At her 24-year age, Skye Blue has shown tons of improvements in terms of in-ring psychology and mic skills. AEW fans were accustomed to seeing her as a bubbly and fun-loving character. But under the influence of Julia Hart, they have seen a more intense and darker persona of hers since December 2023.

The transformation into a heel only shows that she holds the ability to portray different TV characters and she admittedly sees this as a challenge. In a recent interview with Fox32 Chicago, alongside her partner, ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher, Skye Blue discussed her wrestling journey and how she got the motivation to be in this industry in the first place.

Skye Blue’s family previously doubted her professional wrestling career

Skye Blue explained that her parents had been wrestling fans for a long time, and they also watched shows together. Their initial concern about her interest was that if their daughter was strong enough to fit into a wrestling career. So, the AEW star took those doubts as her motivation,

“So my parents have been fans my whole life, so I kinda grew up watching it…We were watching a hardcore match and – she’s gonna yell at me for telling this story – but my mom was like “you’re not gonna do that one day right?” and I was like “now I have to prove you wrong, I’m going to do to it. And here we are 8 years later and she still sits front row and freaks out every time I do it.”

In her AEW career, Skye Blue is yet to possess a championship gold while she did participate in a few title matches. Most notably, on the May 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, she took on TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in a losing effort for her championship.

Apart from being a regular feature on AEW programming, Skye Blue is also trying to make a splash in the mainstream industry. The Chicago-billed wrestler was recently seen accompanied by former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, real name Danielle Monet at the 2024 Miami Swim Week event in what marked the former’s debut on the fashion show.