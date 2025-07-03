Jumping ship to a new stream of professional wrestling, Renee Paquette witnessed extreme success after signing up with the WWE more than a decade ago. As Renee Young, she’s been involved in WWE programming for more than eight years before coming to All Elite Wrestling, three years ago in the summer, and the time is approaching when she becomes a free agent.

Given the always-evolving landscape of professional wrestling, August 2025 is being touted to be a big month for All Elite Wrestling since contracts of some key talents will be expiring. Three on-screen talents, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Renee Paquette, have been revealed by BodySlam, whose deals with the company are all set to expire in just a matter of weeks in the early part of summer.

“This Guy Was Always Such A Gem” AEW’s Renee Paquette On Retiring Mentor

Menard and Parker have been integral parts of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction, but their screen presence has been reduced this year, with Menard also taking up commentary duties. As of this writing, Renee Paquette’s dual roles as a backstage interviewer and producer for AEW also remain uncertain.

The source added that Danhausen and the tag team Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) are three more names whose future with the AEW seems uncertain. WWE is keeping close tabs on all three performers, as their current AEW contracts are believed to be nearing their end.

Britt Baker Reportedly On Her Way Out Of The AEW Amid 2025 TV Hiatus

Renee Paquette’s exit could leave a big void on the AEW roster

In particular, Renee Paquette’s exit should leave a notable gap in AEW’s programming and production teams as she’s someone believed to be a popular figure around the locker room. There’s no update on whether WWE is interested in bringing her back to their fold. However, her husband, Jon Moxley, remains the top wrestler in AEW, which should influence her future decision to leave the company.

After parting ways with the WWE in the summer of 2022, Renee Paquette stayed away from wrestling for more than two years as she became a mother of baby daughter Nora with husband & AEW wrestler, Jon Moxley. It was in September 2022 that she debuted in All Elite Wrestling in her hometown of Toronto to become a regular attendee of Dynamite, Collision, and pay-per-view tapings to revive her career.