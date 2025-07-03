Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is one of the most popular female professional wrestlers of the modern era, who made her name while performing for All Elite Wrestling since the promotion’s birth in 2019. Her sudden hiatus from weekly TV shows of AEW started in late 2024, and she’s not managed to resurface ever since. Despite the absence, she was able to keep her name in the headlines.

Not being seen on any of the AEW shows since November 2024, reports have circulated that AEW President Tony Khan is tired of working with Britt Baker. Plus, most of the locker room members want her out of the company, given her unwillingness to co-exist with her colleagues. The most recent reports also suggested that the wrestler herself was actively looking for a way out of All Elite Wrestling.

Bodyslam reports that Britt Baker has actively been seeking a release, but AEW officials have no plans to grant it. AEW sources confirm that she’s still under contract with the company, signed through fall 2026 with possible extensions due to the already sustained time-off for injury reasons. Also, she is not slated for a comeback to television anytime soon.

Contradictory update on Britt Baker willing to leave AEW

In a contradictory update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reached out to various sources and learned that Britt Baker wasn’t going anywhere. Sources familiar with the online rumors suggested that these reports were “news to them” as they hadn’t heard anything about her wanting to leave the company. Plus, the recent Instagram story that also fueled the rumors was simply another inspirational quote that she regularly posts on her social feeds.

Britt Baker’s last televised match took place on the November 13, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, where she scored a victory over Penelope Ford. At the time, the storyline teased a feud with Serena Deeb, but that never materialized due to the absence of the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

During the ongoing hiatus, Britt Baker filmed for Cobra Kai. She’s not booked for All In: Texas, next weekend, or even the Starrcast convention over that same weekend. Fightful also confirmed that she still has a long time left on her AEW deal, and that the amount of injury time would potentially prevent her from leaving the company until 2027.