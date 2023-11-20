The Bella Twins Fuels Up AEW Arrival Rumors After Posing With Two Top Female Stars

It’s been almost eight months that The Bella Twins are no longer associated with the WWE. Admittedly, they had reached a position with the company of not seeing eye-to-eye with them which led to the eventual departure. In recent times, there have been speculations about the duo possibly arriving at All Elite Wrestling now that they’ve been spotted at a party with two top AEW stars.

The Bella Twins may be done with the WWE but they continue to make headlines after confirming that they still have one last run in them. Since they’re not on good terms with the WWE, anymore, one could easily assume that All Elite Wrestling would be their next destination to wrap things up for good.

That idea was further insinuated after Anna Jay took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a photo of herself alongside The Bella Twins, Jay made it clear that it was a dream-come-true moment for her,

”If you know me then you know how much this means to me. Thank you guys for having me. Go watch Twin love!!”

Also seen at the party was CJ Perry fka Lana from the WWE who also received tons of influences from the two former WWE legends. This trio also featured on WWE Total Divas in the past to have shared a great rapport.

Anna Jay with The Garcia fka Bella Twins pic.twitter.com/sSb00vrbiQ — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) November 17, 2023

CJ Perry, Anna Jay and the Bella Twins pic.twitter.com/NJdjdjtUu1 — 777 Venom (@LadyViceVenom) November 18, 2023

The Bella Twins admittedly inspired Anna Jay in her wrestling career

Anna Jay has been trying to make a name for herself in her AEW career for some time now and she’s inspired by The Bella Twins in a big way. Ahead of the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed how she started her career in wrestling and how The Bellas have been an influence,

“Yes, The Bella Twins. I know that’s pretty cliche, and I’ve said it every time, but they are really what got me into it and made me think, ‘Okay, if they can do it, I can do it.’” (quotes courtesyWrestling Inc)

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella – combinedly known as The Bella Twins in the WWE Universe are bonafide WWE Hall of Famers who are perhaps the most popular female duo in the history of the company when it comes to social media. They’ve built an empire around themselves to churn distinct identities out of their professional wrestling as well as TV, throughout their career to reach the top of their fame game.