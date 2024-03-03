AEW Revolution 2024: Toni Storm Goes Non-PG With Deonna Purrazzo Ahead Of PPV

In one of the marquee matches of AEW Revolution 2024, the Women’s World Championship will be on the line. Deonna Purrazzo will challenge the reigning champion Toni Storm in a fresh matchup which appears to be a battle between two of the top women superpowers of this generation.

During this week’s episode of Collision which served as the final episode before AEW Revolution 2024, Storm’s ally Mariah May defeated Angelina Risk in a singles contest. After a back-and-forth encounter, Risk was put down with a fireman’s carry followed by the Mayday finisher.

AEW Revolution 2024: Final Match Card Of PPV Following Collision

Once the match was over, Toni Storm came out and she was quick to call out Deonna Purrazzo who was quick to obliterate her former bestie with some harsh words. The former Knockouts Champion was determined to become the new women’s world champion at AEW Revolution 2024 but Storm seems to be still in deep love with the friendship that they shared in the past.

AEW Revolution 2024: Sting Dominates Merchandise Sale Ahead Of Final Match

AEW Revolution 2024: Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm involved in an interesting feud

Deonna further reminded Storm that she’s her best friend and her worst enemy. Storm put on lipstick and kissed Deonna on the cheek which was another make-out attempt with her former buddy. Deonna attacked Storm, but Mariah May made the save. Storm rolled out of the ring, leaving May as the prey for Deonna. May ate a kick followed by a piledriver to end the segment.

This wasn’t the first attempt from Toni Storm to give love to The Virtuosa en route to AEW Revolution 2024. Back on the February 7 episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm defeated Red Velvet in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match. After the match, Deonna got in the ring and came face-to-face with the AEW Women’s World Champion and the latter was up to some crazy antics. She was apparently trying to woo her rival by sniffing her but Deonna was quick to push her away.

Per the storyline perspective, Toni Storm is visibly scared of the Fujiwara Armbar submission of Deonna Purrazzo and she essentially wants to avoid it at AEW Revolution 2024. Even at Collision, Deonna threatened her former bestie by saying that she would break both Storm’s arms during tonight’s PPV event.