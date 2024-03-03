AEW Revolution 2024: Final Match Card Of PPV Following Collision

We’re just hours away from the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view edition which will be a historic night for professional wrestling fans given Sting’s legendary career is coming to an end. Several other big matches will mark the highlight of the show and one of them is going to be an All-Star Scramble match featuring eight roster members of AEW.

During the latest episode of Collision, Dante Martin defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith in the opening match to secure his spot, the eighth and final one in the All-Star Scramble Match set for AEW Revolution 2024.

The initially announced lineup on Dynamite for this matchup included Chris Jericho, HOOK, Brian Cage, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer. Then on Friday’s Rampage, CMLL’s Magnus defeated Matt Sydal to become the seventh man before Martin got to be the final competitor of this matchup.

Previously on Dynamite, Tony Khan canceled the Meat Madness Match featuring Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow due at AEW Revolution 2024 and replaced it with the All-Star Scramble. The cancellation was reportedly a last-minute decision made by Tony Khan as he had participants in mind who couldn’t make it to the match due to injury reasons.

While nothing is set in stone, Chris Jericho and Wardlow are the favorites to win the match. Jericho is the top-most name in the fray having already secured a championship run in the past, while Wardlow is the future star power for All Elite Wrestling.

Two more matches for AEW Revolution 2024 have been announced and both of them will be tag team bouts scheduled for the Zero Hour show before the actual PPV begins. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gun and the current TBS Champion Julia Hurt have been booked in these two separate matches.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled for tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The full match card for the show is given below,

– Tornado Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ric Flair will be at ringside)

– Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

– TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses at AEW Revolution 2024, he has to shake Kingston’s hand)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

– Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

– All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow vs. FTW Champion Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin (Winner will earn a future world championship opportunity)

– AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed, ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack & Private Party [Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match]

– AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale [Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match]