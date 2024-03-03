AEW Revolution 2024: Sting Dominates Merchandise Sale Ahead Of Final Match

The AEW Revolution 2024 is going to be the first pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling of this year and it will be a historic night given that Sting will be seen performing in the last match of his legendary career. Given this perspective, his merchandise is currently leading the sales at AEW, ahead of the show scheduled for tonight. While exact figures are not provided regarding these, the reports were released based on current data.

According to WrestleNomics, Sting’s merchandise holds the top position among all roster members of All Elite Wrestling, and it comes second only to AEW’s own merchandise. The figure surpassed Bullet Club Gold which allowed the WWE Hall of Famer to secure a spot in the top three ahead of AEW Revolution 2024.

It was also revealed that Sting’s collaboration with Capcom’s Street Fighter brand, titled “Sting vs. JP” alongside his partnership with Darby Allin also contributed to these top figures. To be specific, “Sting Final Encounter” merchandise claims the number-one spot followed by the AEW x Street Fighter collaboration “Sting vs. JP.” Sting’s “Moon” merchandise has also made it to the top ten.

Moving into AEW Revolution 2024, Sting dominates the categories at Pro Wrestling Tees toppling AEW merchandise and Bullet Club Gold. Breakdown from the online store shows that “Final Encounter” has secured the top position and other items such as “Split,” “Moon,” and “Sting vs JP” making appearances in the top ten rankings.

Betting odds for AEW Revolution 2024 are already out which shows that Sting and Darby Allin aren’t the favorite heading into the PPV. As anticipation builds for his final match, speculation is rife that the two will eventually emerge victorious and keep their winning streak intact in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view will take place, tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The full match card for the PPV goes as follows,

– Tornado Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ric Flair will be at ringside)

– Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

– TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses at AEW Revolution 2024, he has to shake Kingston’s hand)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

– Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

– All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow vs. FTW Champion Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin (Winner will earn a future world championship opportunity)

– AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed, ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack & Private Party [Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match]

– AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale [Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match]