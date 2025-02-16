In her homeland of Australia, Toni Storm sought the ultimate revenge on Mariah May at the AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view event by winning the AEW Women’s World Championship in what appeared to be history-making itself.

In the first PPV show of this year from All Elite Wrestling, AEW Grand Slam 2025, – “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Mariah May (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in a singles contest amid huge cheers from the hometown crowd. Returning to Storm’s old stomping grounds, May was seemingly in the backfoot from the get-going in the match.

Storm received a full-fledged “Timeless” entrance at AEW Grand Slam 2025 with his returning Butler Luther introducing her to the audience. After the initial staredown, the back-and-forth exchange eventually spilled outside of the ring. May took advantage by throwing Storm into the guard rails and dumped her back in the ring.

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Harley Cameron Falls Short In Winning Title In Home-Country

Kicking out of May’s pinfall attempts, Storm almost had the match won, after driving May into the mat for a near-fall with the Hip Attack for another close call. May kept on coming back but she got frustrated for not gaining the pinfall and henceforth, showed frustration with the referee. Her lack of focus led Storm to hit with a Storm Zero, but she rolled out of the ring before she got pinned.

May then looked to claim her win upon getting back to the ring only to be rolled up by Storm for the three-count. The crowd erupted as Storm regained her Women’s World title. But the lame finish continued to raise questions about AEW’s bookings especially since this title match main-evented the grand show that AEW Grand Slam 2025 was from Australia.

“I Have Too Much Of A Heart, Mariah,” Toni Storm Ahead Of AEW Grand Slam 2025

SHE'S DONE IT! The FIRST EVER 4X AEW Women's World Champion! Toni Storm is TIMELESS! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/4QBVPt1vAi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

Mariah May with the kiss of DEATH? Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/x4L8psgflu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Toni Storm claims history by defeating Mariah May

With the win, Storm has now ended May’s title run at 174 days on the eighth defense of her first-ever title run in the company. As for Storm, the victory at AEW Grand Slam 2025 started the fourth reign of her AEW career, the maximum that an AEW women’s wrestler can claim. Previously, she was tied with Hikaru Shida with three reigns, each.

Storm, a native of New Zealand willingly bills herself from Australia as she had her maiden wrestling career in this country. She earned the title shot for AEW Grand Slam 2025 upon claiming a victory at the first-ever women’s casino gauntlet match at a point when she was pretending to be an AEW rookie via an amnesia storyline.