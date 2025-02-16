Coming out of the AEW Grand Slam, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will be heading to next month’s AEW Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles. While one of them will be competing in a gimmick match, the other one gets an opportunity for the international title.

In the opening contest of the Grand Slam in Brisbane, Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay defeated AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher in a tag team contest. The finishing moment of this contest saw Ospreay looking for the finish with the Hidden Blade, only for Callis to run interference.

Omega then looked forward to hitting the One Winged Angel to Takeshita, combining with Ospreay’s Hidden Blade from the top rope to pin the International Champion. Then in a backstage segment, the two winners proceeded to lay out a dual challenge for AEW Revolution 2025.

AEW Grand Slam 2025: Harley Cameron Falls Short In Winning Title In Home-Country

Omega called out Takeshita for an International title match at AEW Revolution 2025 which appears to be a revenge attempt from their 2023 All Out PPV match where Takeshita picked up the win. The two continued their feud on different occasions throughout that year but Omega went on to miss the major part of 2024 due to injury reasons.

A Revolution championship series was later announced where Takeshita will defend against the winner of an Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong match on the February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner of that match will then defend against Omega at AEW Revolution 2025.

Previously, Fletcher cost Ospreay the International title shot at the October 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV show. Ospreay also came up short at November’s Full Gear which led Ospreay to issue a challenge to his former partner for a steel cage match at AEW Revolution 2025 that’s now been added to the card.

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in what would mark AEW’s first show in LA. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope

– Big Boom AJ vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship